Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LBPH opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.26. As a group, research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $37,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $36,230,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,695 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $6,620,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $4,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.