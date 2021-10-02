$LONDON (LONDON) 24-Hour Volume Hits $45,179.00

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One $LONDON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0410 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, $LONDON has traded up 55.6% against the US dollar. $LONDON has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $45,179.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00068794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00107565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00148933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,919.15 or 1.00019023 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.03 or 0.06963121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002518 BTC.

About $LONDON

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

Buying and Selling $LONDON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade $LONDON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase $LONDON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

