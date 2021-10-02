Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Up 218.8% in September

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, an increase of 218.8% from the August 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRENY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.82. 29,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,366. Lojas Renner has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, housewares, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

