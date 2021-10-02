Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$98.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

L has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$91.89.

Shares of L opened at C$86.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$87.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$77.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$60.86 and a 52 week high of C$92.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.3700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

