Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$98.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$63.74 target price (down from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.39.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies stock opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.44. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $72.55.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.