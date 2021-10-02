Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given New C$98.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$63.74 target price (down previously from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.39.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

LBLCF stock opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.