Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) by 241.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,665 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.20% of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOKM traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

