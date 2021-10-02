LINK Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, LINK has traded up 7% against the dollar. LINK has a total market cap of $644.85 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $107.91 or 0.00226402 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00105642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00144616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,683.51 or 1.00042643 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.79 or 0.06799356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINK is link.network . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

