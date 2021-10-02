Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,539,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,338,000 after buying an additional 6,076,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,674,020.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,745.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,392 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 449.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,628,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,633 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCTX stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.59. 656,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,856. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.72 million, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 652.38%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

