Lindsay Partridge Purchases 21,604 Shares of Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Stock

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) insider Lindsay Partridge acquired 21,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$26.06 ($18.61) per share, with a total value of A$563,000.24 ($402,143.03).

Lindsay Partridge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brickworks alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Lindsay Partridge sold 15,989 shares of Brickworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$25.70 ($18.36), for a total value of A$410,917.30 ($293,512.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Brickworks’s previous Final dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Brickworks’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

About Brickworks

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and internationally. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The Building Products Australia segment manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products used in the building industry.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brickworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.