Linde (ETR:LIN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $248.47

Linde plc (ETR:LIN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €248.47 ($292.32) and traded as high as €260.10 ($306.00). Linde shares last traded at €256.10 ($301.29), with a volume of 1,076,107 shares traded.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €270.18 ($317.86).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €261.93 and its 200-day moving average is €248.47. The firm has a market cap of $130.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

