Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 125,608 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 195.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,608 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 300,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 79,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 34,371 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 554,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 80,413 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 94,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

