Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,436,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $133.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.87. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

