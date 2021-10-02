Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,532,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 188,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after acquiring an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 109,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,387,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,333,000 after purchasing an additional 716,679 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 256,802 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $86.87 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $91.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.42.

