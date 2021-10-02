Lido Advisors LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,918 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 137,568 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 183.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 308,147 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,454,000 after purchasing an additional 677,786 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 56,782 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX opened at $112.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.65 and its 200 day moving average is $114.47. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.