Lido Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,783 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,213,000 after purchasing an additional 673,798 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,198,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 773,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,558,000 after buying an additional 269,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,733,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,055,000 after buying an additional 257,279 shares during the period.

VLUE stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.96 and a 200-day moving average of $104.52. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

