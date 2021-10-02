Lido Advisors LLC Buys 20,275 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $133.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $137.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.24.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 65.86%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.