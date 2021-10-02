Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -69.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 358.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 191,445 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 181,098 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 101.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 348,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 175,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 170.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 158,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 594.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150,054 shares in the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

