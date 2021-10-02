Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Receives $13.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -69.26 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 115.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,495,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,846,000 after acquiring an additional 146,462 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 7.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 103,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

