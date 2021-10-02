Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Receives $13.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
NASDAQ:LILA opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -69.26 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $14.79.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 115.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,495,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,846,000 after acquiring an additional 146,462 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 7.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 103,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.
