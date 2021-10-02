LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stake Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $153.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.04. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.79 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHCG. Benchmark increased their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.80.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

