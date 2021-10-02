Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Leoni in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Leoni alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNNY opened at $4.35 on Friday. Leoni has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.