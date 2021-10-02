Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LEO. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Leoni in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Leoni in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on Leoni in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leoni presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €9.45 ($11.12).

ETR:LEO opened at €14.21 ($16.72) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.68. Leoni has a 52 week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52 week high of €18.50 ($21.76). The company has a market capitalization of $464.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 581.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.33.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

