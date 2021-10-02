Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INFR) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INFR) was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.64 and last traded at $29.64. Approximately 1,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.