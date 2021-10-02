Legal & General Group Plc Sells 53,040 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,040 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $214,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 60.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after buying an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $186.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.98. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 88.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.43.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.