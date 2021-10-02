Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,219,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,747 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.85% of Dover worth $183,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 3.7% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 4.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 1.7% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dover by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.80.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $156.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.78. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.