Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 156,789 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,890,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,789 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.98% of Cerner worth $225,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 180.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 38.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average is $76.62. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

