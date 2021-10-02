Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,293,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,803 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $194,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.87. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

