Legal & General Group Plc Has $179.52 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,235,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,351 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $179,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,763,000 after purchasing an additional 48,174 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,406,000 after buying an additional 1,383,808 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,384,000 after buying an additional 1,389,449 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,884,000 after buying an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 134.9% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,792,000 after buying an additional 1,552,784 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $127.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

