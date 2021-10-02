Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $779.74

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 779.74 ($10.19) and traded as low as GBX 766 ($10.01). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 766 ($10.01), with a volume of 366,022 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 779.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 760.14. The firm has a market cap of £947.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

