Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shares dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.31 and last traded at $23.45. Approximately 2,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 222,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

LE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,725,000 after purchasing an additional 101,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 23.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after buying an additional 152,550 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

