Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Short Interest Update

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 114.4% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $2,873,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 168,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

LMRK stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 24,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,017. The stock has a market cap of $418.53 million, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.07. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $18.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. Research analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

