Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. Landec has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landec will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Landec by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Landec by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Landec by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Landec by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Landec by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 92,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

