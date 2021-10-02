Landbox Price Tops $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Landbox has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $171,119.76 and approximately $4,497.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00068233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00107014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00151559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,817.30 or 0.99539232 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.55 or 0.07049644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

