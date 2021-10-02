Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Now Covered by B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

KYMR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $60.22 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.62.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $601,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,719,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,563 shares of company stock worth $25,136,186. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after acquiring an additional 97,292 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,847,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117,346 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.