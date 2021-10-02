Kush Finance (KSEED) 1-Day Volume Reaches $75.00

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Kush Finance has a total market cap of $189,191.95 and approximately $75.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kush Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001522 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00068794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00107565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00148933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,919.15 or 1.00019023 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.03 or 0.06963121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Kush Finance Coin Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,504 coins. The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance . Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kush Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kush Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kush Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

