Kryll (KRL) Reaches Market Cap of $9.20 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and $784,430.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00055048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $112.39 or 0.00235790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00114843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00012941 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 33,751,781 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

