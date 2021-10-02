KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

KNOP opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.36.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. Equities analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 44,877 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

