Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in September

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of KSPHF stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59.

About Kissei Pharmaceutical

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and health foods. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Information Service, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment researches, develops, manufactures, and markets drugs, which are used in the fields of urology, dialysis, women’s health, ophthalmology, endocrinology and metabolism.

