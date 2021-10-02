Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

