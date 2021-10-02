Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to announce $5.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark posted sales of $4.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year sales of $19.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.33 billion to $19.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 305,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $598,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 29,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $1,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $155.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

