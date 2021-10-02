Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP Sells $91,665.00 in Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $91,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John H. Kahle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $70,875.00.

KE opened at $26.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $329.13 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 4.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

