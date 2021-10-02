KeyCorp Increases Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $19.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,591,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,580,000 after purchasing an additional 84,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,034,000 after acquiring an additional 639,753 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,397,000 after acquiring an additional 815,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 50,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,593,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,055,000 after acquiring an additional 667,311 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

