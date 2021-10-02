Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,760 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $50,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $149.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.05 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.22 and a 200-day moving average of $159.10.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

