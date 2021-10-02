Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,181 shares of company stock worth $1,526,316 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.83.

ILMN stock opened at $394.84 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.01 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $469.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

