Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after buying an additional 5,434,685 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $328,704,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after buying an additional 1,092,359 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,325,000 after buying an additional 995,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after buying an additional 930,039 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Shares of HLT opened at $138.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.40. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.62 and a 52 week high of $140.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

