Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 233.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 465.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,161,000 after buying an additional 1,063,044 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,083,000 after buying an additional 1,019,466 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6,491.5% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 623,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,199,000 after buying an additional 614,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $90,517,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.80.

VRSK stock opened at $199.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.81.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

