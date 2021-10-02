Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $122.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day moving average is $122.07. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.49 and a twelve month high of $126.24.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

