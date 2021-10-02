Keybank National Association OH Has $2.60 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,357,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $569.73 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $328.56 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $604.29 and its 200-day moving average is $614.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

