Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Plans $1.07 Dividend

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 1.0713 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $139.42 on Friday. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $153.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.57.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRYAY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.