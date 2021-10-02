Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €750.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €808.25 ($950.88).

KER opened at €627.30 ($738.00) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €699.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €691.59. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

